Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.22 and a 200-day moving average of $299.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

