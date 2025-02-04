Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 67.5% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $2,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

