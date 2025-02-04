Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.42, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

