Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.46.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,814.27. The trade was a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,209 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

