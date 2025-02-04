AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 962,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 367,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,920,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $610,378,000 after buying an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 179,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AU. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $32.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

