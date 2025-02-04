Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,962 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 230.1% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,507 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Criteo by 42.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $48,653,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Criteo by 31.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,190.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $118,814.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,580.84. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,541 shares of company stock worth $860,406 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

