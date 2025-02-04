Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 3.8 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

In other news,

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 709,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,127 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

