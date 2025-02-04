Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 232,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 117,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,360,116.35. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $767.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

