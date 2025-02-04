R Squared Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

