R Squared Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.