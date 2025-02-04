Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,922,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

