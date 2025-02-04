Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

