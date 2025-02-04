R Squared Ltd Invests $32,000 in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDWD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 311.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MediWound by 219.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, January 10th.
MediWound Stock Performance
MDWD opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. MediWound Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.81.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediWound
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.