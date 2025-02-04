Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.76 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.53 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.