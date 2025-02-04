DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.41.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.