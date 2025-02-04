Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

