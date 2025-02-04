QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,622.80. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,084.50. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,409 shares of company stock worth $3,090,581. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $52,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

