R Squared Ltd Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

