JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $849,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

