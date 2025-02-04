Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 150.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

