CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,199,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 899,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232,631 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 609,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $56,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,645.92. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

