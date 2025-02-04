Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

