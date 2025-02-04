R Squared Ltd Takes $34,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.