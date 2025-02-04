KBC Group NV Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in OneMain were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 64.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at OneMain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.