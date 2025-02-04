Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

