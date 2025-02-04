Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AWI opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.