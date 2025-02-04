Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

