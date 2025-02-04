Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BBAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

