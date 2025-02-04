Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,921 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.