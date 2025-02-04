Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 627 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SLR Investment worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

