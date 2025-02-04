Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 962.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE POR opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.