DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 173,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

