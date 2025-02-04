China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.91. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

