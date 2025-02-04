China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $183.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.08. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

