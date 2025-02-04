China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,625 Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

