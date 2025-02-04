AJ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

