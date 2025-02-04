China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $131,000 Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

