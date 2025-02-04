China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.8 %

GMAB opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.