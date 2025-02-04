China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,840,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ORKA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $479.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.