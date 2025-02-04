China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,840,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on ORKA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance
ORKA stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $479.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $53.88.
Oruka Therapeutics Profile
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
