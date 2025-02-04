Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.