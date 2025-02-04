500 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AX

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.