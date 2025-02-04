Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

TXN stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

