Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

