Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $6,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 568.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average of $233.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

