Caprock Group LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

