Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

