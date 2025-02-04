iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

