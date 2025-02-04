Caprock Group LLC Invests $832,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

