Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.39.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

