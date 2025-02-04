DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in DT Midstream by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 655,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NYSE:DTM opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

