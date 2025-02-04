Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

